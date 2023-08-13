Home / World News / Three killed in building fire in French Riviera city of Grasse

Three killed in building fire in French Riviera city of Grasse

AFP |
Aug 13, 2023 11:05 AM IST

France Fire: The origin of the fire in Grasse's historic centre was not immediately clear.

Three people died in a fire that erupted early Sunday in a residential building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, firefighters said.

France Fire: One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries.(Representational)
France Fire: One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries.(Representational)

One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries, they said, adding that the fire has now been extinguished.

Read more: China's inner Mongolia records two cases of bubonic plague: What it is

The origin of the fire in Grasse's historic centre was not immediately clear.

Grasse is considered the world's perfume capital.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out