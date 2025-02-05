Toco the human collie opens a ‘zoo’ where other people can become animals. Know all about the venture

A Japanese man who spent $14,000 to turn himself into a dog, known across the world as ‘the human collie,’ has shared a significant life update. Toco the Collie has opened his own zoo where other humans can become animals too. Toco the human collie opens a ‘zoo’ where other people can become animals(YouTube/ I want to be an animal)

Toco’s new specialised zoo, TokoTokoZoo, allows people to fulfill their wish to become a dog. The zoo aims to make people's "dreams come true." Toco, after achieving his goal of becoming a dog, wanted to offer the same opportunity to others. In Toco’s new zoo, customers can wear one of the hyper-realistic dog suits and live like him in doggy cosplay sessions, The Mirror reported.

What does the zoo offer?

The zoo's website revealed details about the venture, saying, "Have you ever wanted to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something other than yourself and felt excited? We offer a service that can help make that wish come true, even if only a little, by having you wear a costume."

At present, however, Toco only offers an Alaskan Malamute costume. The large dog breed looks similar to a Husky.

The website, which provides details about the costume's measurements and availability, urges customers to book their animal outfit 30 days in advance of the planned business hours. The experience is expensive, with customers required to pay 49,000 Yen ($319) for a 180-minute experience, and 36,000 Yen ($234) for 120 minutes. It will cost them an additional 30,000 Yen per person ($194) if they want to bring a friend along. It is cheaper if there are three people – 20,000 Yen ($129).

The package offers interesting deals, including an overview of the costume, and a discussion of what the customer wants to do as the animal. They will then get to slip into the costume and have a custom fitting – before it is finally showtime.

Notably, there is a limited trial plan for participants who meet certain "body type" measurements, where two sessions to become an animal are included for only 25,000 Yen ($162).

While the experience can happen only in Tokyo, Japan, Toco can accommodate other languages too, including English. The zoo has plans to expand its costume range in the coming days to include pandas. However, cat and fox costumes are not on the table, because these animals are "too small for humans to try."