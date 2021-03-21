Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue
In what could literally be called the coolest launch of festivities leading up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, a spectacular, life-size ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed at a popular site in Canada.
The sculpture, almost seven feet tall, was created and set up on Friday at Hotel de Glace, North America’s only ice hotel. It was sculpted by Canadian ice artist Marc Lepire.
The hotel is located near Quebec City, the capital of the province of Quebec.
The Indian consulate in Toronto officially announced the inauguration on Saturday with a tweet, saying, “Launching #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, with an ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in the iconic ice hotel.”
Indian Prime Minister had launched the build-up to the 75th anniversary celebrations on March 12, 75 weeks before the 75th Independence Day. That date was also chosen to mark the 91st anniversary of the Dandi March, led by Gandhi.
India’s consul general in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, said, “We wanted to launch India@75 celebrations at an iconic location with an invocation of Gandhiji.”
She reached out to the hotel for the ice sculpture, which decided to go ahead with the plan. “I am glad that they not only deputed their best sculptor to make the statue, but also gave us a prominent spot to display it,” she added.
Srivastava was at the site on Friday when the ice statue was created.
The sculptor Lepire told HT, “To make Gandhi was very exciting for me.”
Lepire, who is based in Quebec City, used nine blocks of ice and completed the sculpture at the location in five hours’ time.
Hotel de Glace is a Canadian landmark and has been a popular tourist destination since it opened in 2001. It’s a seasonal hotel, as the entire structure is constructed out of ice in the winter and it only remains open between late December and late March, after which it is taken down.
Making the hotel afresh each year consumes about 500 tonnes to ice and 30,000 tonnes of snow. It attracts nearly 100,000 visitors each year, and features, according to its website “majestic snow arches, crystal clear ice sculptures” other than 21 rooms and theme suites.
Bangkok: Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up pro-democracy protest
Health workers protest in central Myanmar after deadly crackdown
Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue
Louisiana to choose new US House members in special election
- Women were among the top contenders in both competitions, including Julia Letlow, a Republican who is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat that her husband, Luke Letlow, won in December but couldn't fill because of his death from Covid-19 complications.
Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night
- The violent suppression has drawn the condemnation of Western governments and increasingly the unprecedented criticism of some of Myanmar's Asian neighbours.
Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef
- A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7.
Germany: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters
In Photos: Australia's worst floods in 50 years lead to mass evacuations
- The country’s bureau of meteorology has issued more warnings of “life threatening” floods in western Sydney and thousands of residents of the area have already been evacuated.
US vice president Harris congratulates Tanzania's first woman president Hassan
- Harris, the first woman and first person of color to serve as US vice president, congratulated Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first woman to hold the office.
France condemns Turkey's move to quit domestic violence convention
- Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Can get most Germans vaccinated by the end of summer: BioNTech founder
- BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.
In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table
- The official confirmation this week about Boris Johnson’s India visit coincides with his country recalibrating its foreign and defence policy to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia may review Covid-19 quarantine measures as more people get vaccinated
- As vaccines are rolled out in Australia and around the world, the government will start to progressively review its border and quarantine measures, Murphy said.