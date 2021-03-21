IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue
The ice statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hotel de Glace in Quebec. (Indian consulate, Toronto)
The ice statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hotel de Glace in Quebec. (Indian consulate, Toronto)
world news

Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue

The sculpture, almost seven feet tall, was created and set up on Friday at Hotel de Glace near Quebec City, North America’s only ice hotel. It was created by Canadian ice artist Marc Lepire
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:01 PM IST

In what could literally be called the coolest launch of festivities leading up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, a spectacular, life-size ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed at a popular site in Canada.

The sculpture, almost seven feet tall, was created and set up on Friday at Hotel de Glace, North America’s only ice hotel. It was sculpted by Canadian ice artist Marc Lepire.

The hotel is located near Quebec City, the capital of the province of Quebec.

The Indian consulate in Toronto officially announced the inauguration on Saturday with a tweet, saying, “Launching #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, with an ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in the iconic ice hotel.”

Indian Prime Minister had launched the build-up to the 75th anniversary celebrations on March 12, 75 weeks before the 75th Independence Day. That date was also chosen to mark the 91st anniversary of the Dandi March, led by Gandhi.

India’s consul general in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, said, “We wanted to launch India@75 celebrations at an iconic location with an invocation of Gandhiji.”

She reached out to the hotel for the ice sculpture, which decided to go ahead with the plan. “I am glad that they not only deputed their best sculptor to make the statue, but also gave us a prominent spot to display it,” she added.

Srivastava was at the site on Friday when the ice statue was created.

The sculptor Lepire told HT, “To make Gandhi was very exciting for me.”

Lepire, who is based in Quebec City, used nine blocks of ice and completed the sculpture at the location in five hours’ time.

Hotel de Glace is a Canadian landmark and has been a popular tourist destination since it opened in 2001. It’s a seasonal hotel, as the entire structure is constructed out of ice in the winter and it only remains open between late December and late March, after which it is taken down.

Making the hotel afresh each year consumes about 500 tonnes to ice and 30,000 tonnes of snow. It attracts nearly 100,000 visitors each year, and features, according to its website “majestic snow arches, crystal clear ice sculptures” other than 21 rooms and theme suites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The city's emergency medical service Erawan reported 33 people, including 13 police, were injured by rubber bullets, rocks and tear gas.(Reuters Photo)
The city's emergency medical service Erawan reported 33 people, including 13 police, were injured by rubber bullets, rocks and tear gas.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Bangkok: Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up pro-democracy protest

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The rally outside Bangkok's Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and have rattled Thailand's traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 250 deaths have been confirmed in the weeks since the coup, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), although the true toll could be higher.(via Reuters)
Nearly 250 deaths have been confirmed in the weeks since the coup, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), although the true toll could be higher.(via Reuters)
world news

Health workers protest in central Myanmar after deadly crackdown

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The country has been in turmoil since soldiers ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering nationwide protests demanding a return to democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ice statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hotel de Glace in Quebec. (Indian consulate, Toronto)
The ice statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hotel de Glace in Quebec. (Indian consulate, Toronto)
world news

Iconic Canadian site pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with ice statue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The sculpture, almost seven feet tall, was created and set up on Friday at Hotel de Glace near Quebec City, North America’s only ice hotel. It was created by Canadian ice artist Marc Lepire
READ FULL STORY
Close
Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, speaks to a member of the press at the Louisiana State Archives after signing up to run for the 5th District seat in Baton Rouge.(AP)
Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, speaks to a member of the press at the Louisiana State Archives after signing up to run for the 5th District seat in Baton Rouge.(AP)
world news

Louisiana to choose new US House members in special election

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • Women were among the top contenders in both competitions, including Julia Letlow, a Republican who is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat that her husband, Luke Letlow, won in December but couldn't fill because of his death from Covid-19 complications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021, in this still image from a social media video obtained by Reuters/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021, in this still image from a social media video obtained by Reuters/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • The violent suppression has drawn the condemnation of Western governments and increasingly the unprecedented criticism of some of Myanmar's Asian neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines released pictures of the vessels lying side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.
Philippines released pictures of the vessels lying side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.
world news

Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday.(AFP)
Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday.(AFP)
world news

Germany: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters

ANI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Some protesters even tried to break through a police barrier, prompting the police to use a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators outside the area authorised for the rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia.(Reuters)
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia.(Reuters)
world news

In Photos: Australia's worst floods in 50 years lead to mass evacuations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • The country’s bureau of meteorology has issued more warnings of “life threatening” floods in western Sydney and thousands of residents of the area have already been evacuated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath of office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.(Reuters)
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath of office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.(Reuters)
world news

US vice president Harris congratulates Tanzania's first woman president Hassan

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:52 AM IST
  • Harris, the first woman and first person of color to serve as US vice president, congratulated Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first woman to hold the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters)
world news

France condemns Turkey's move to quit domestic violence convention

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
world news

China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The top Chinese and US diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German scientist, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin.(Reuters)
German scientist, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin.(Reuters)
world news

Can get most Germans vaccinated by the end of summer: BioNTech founder

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK PM Boris Johnson, spoke warmly about PM Modi at an international conference this week and hailed his “fantastic leadership”. (PIB)
UK PM Boris Johnson, spoke warmly about PM Modi at an international conference this week and hailed his “fantastic leadership”. (PIB)
world news

In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • The official confirmation this week about Boris Johnson’s India visit coincides with his country recalibrating its foreign and defence policy to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney. (AFP)
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney. (AFP)
world news

Australia may review Covid-19 quarantine measures as more people get vaccinated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • As vaccines are rolled out in Australia and around the world, the government will start to progressively review its border and quarantine measures, Murphy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The assertion from the head of the electric car maker followed a decision by the Chinese government to bar members of its military or employees of some state-owned companies from using Teslas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP