Traditional healer lynched in Assam for raping 2 girls

A 45-year-old traditional healer, who allegedly raped two including a minor, was lynched by a mob of mostly women in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on Friday.

The lynching took place in Sitoi Adong village on Thursday when a mob attacked Hussain Ali, a resident of Raikata in neighbouring Hojai district, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder against the villagers and are investigating. No arrests have been made. Medical tests of both the girls have also been conducted.

Ali, a ‘kabiraj’ or a traditional healer, had visited the village on July 1 where he ‘treated’ a woman, who was blind in one eye. He left after performing some rituals, saying he will come back.

“On July 3, he went to the same house and after conducting some rituals took the woman’s 22-year-old daughter to a separate room to perform some more ‘treatment’ saying it will cure her mother’s blindness,” said Mrinal Talukdar, superintendent of police of West Karbi Anglong.

Ali allegedly made the woman’s daughter smell something, which made her semi-conscious. He then allegedly raped the girl and threatened her not to tell anyone about the rape when she woke up.

The victim went to her aunt’s house at Dongkamukam the same evening.

“Ali turned up at the house again on Thursday and created a scene when he learnt that the girl was not there. Saying he needed to conduct the rituals again, he took a 16-year-old relative of the woman, inside the house and raped her in a similar manner,” said Talukdar.

The woman’s daughter called her home and asked her parents not to let Ali go till she reaches. She told everyone about the rape when she came back and the minor also said that she too had been sexually assaulted by Ali.

“Soon other villagers gathered and started beating Ali. The mob comprised mainly of women. The police, who were intimated by the village headman, reached the spot at 10:45am and took a severely injured Ali to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Talukdar.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:54 IST