Tragic murder-suicide in Hallandale Beach leaves couple dead in condo

A married couple died in a murder-suicide at a high-rise condominium in Hallandale Beach early Wednesday, according to the police. The deceased, according to the police, are Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, and his wife, Sabrina Krasniqi, 27.

Authorities said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 12.30 am about multiple gunshots fired on South Ocean Drive's 1800 block.

At one of the condos at the Beach Club II Hallandale, located at 1830 South Ocean Drive, officers discovered a man and woman who seemed to have been shot. They were both declared deceased at the site.

"It has been established by the inquiry that Sabrina Krasniqi shot her husband many times before killing herself. Police stated in a news release on Friday that the event took place in their joint home.

The cause of the deadly shooting was not immediately disclosed by the police.

Albana Krasniqi Munrett posted a tragic message on Facebook: "I didn't spend Thanksgiving Eve with my husband and kids. There were no friends around. It was devoted to police officers, investigators, and news broadcasts discussing my youngest brother's wife's ruthless and terrible murder.

"My brother was shot five times in the chest by Pajtimi's wife, who decided to end his life. The person he selected to spend his life with and the one he trusted the most was the one who ripped it away from him. She violated his confidence and betrayed his affection. She broke my family up. I will never be the same as my siblings. "I'm afraid my mum won't get better," the message went on.

What really happened?

Aerial photos from Chopper 6 seemed to show a body, subsequently covered by a sheet, on a balcony of one of the flats, and authorities were seen entering and exiting the building on the ocean.

A glass door had what looked like gunshot holes in it, and there were blood puddles close it.

A teddy bear, a box of flowers with a heart motif, many evidence markers, and an unturned television were all found inside the flat.

Five rounds were fired in fast succession, followed by a brief break and then a sixth, according to a police recording of the gunshots that sent off the ShotSpotter alarm.

According to Broward County property records, the apartment on the 45th floor looked to be a rental.

"It was frightening to hear screaming," Max Braendlin, who lives across the street, said. "I hear the shooting and then after a few minutes the police cars and it was a crowded scene."

FirstService Residential, the building management firm, released the following statement: "We are aware of and very grieved by the unfortunate occurrence that occurred in our building overnight. Authorities think this was an isolated event, and we are fully assisting them in their continuing investigation. Our residents' safety and security continue to be our first concern.

According to an unnamed employee who spoke to NBC6, they witnessed cops arrive at approximately midnight.

One renter, Eric, who only gave his first name, expressed uncertainty about the situation.

Sabrina Krasniqi was reportedly a model who appeared in an Inside Edition program in 2021. Since the two were Kosovar Albanian nationals with connections to Peja, Kosovo, and New York, the incident also garnered media attention in Albania.