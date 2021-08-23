Tropical storm closes in on US coast

Tropical Storm Henri steamed towards the northeastern US coastline on Sunday morning, packing high winds and heavy rains that were projected to leave a wide swath of devastation from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts.

The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 120kmph. Officials warned of the danger of widespread flooding in inland areas as the storm was expected to sweep west from the coast before turning back to the Northeast. Millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and power outages.

10 killed in Tennessee floods, dozens missing

Flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least ten people dead and dozens missing on Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.

Hurricane Grace kills 8 including kids in Mexico

Hurricane Grace killed at least eight people, including five children from the same family, as it tore through eastern Mexico on Saturday, causing flooding, mudslides and damage to homes and businesses.

The storm made landfall in Mexico for a second time near Tecolutla in Veracruz state as a major Category Three storm with winds of 200kmph.

It later fizzled out as it moved inland over the central highlands, but not before causing widespread damage. In the Veracruz state capital, Xalapa, streets were turned into muddy brown rivers. Seven people died there and one more in the city of Poza Rica, Veracruz governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said. The victims included a mother and five of her children, who were buried when a hillside collapsed on their small home.