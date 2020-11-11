e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China’s ‘coercive diplomacy’

Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China’s ‘coercive diplomacy’

The statement was made over the case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada.
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada.(Reuters)
         

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his country would not cave in to pressure from China over the case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada on a US warrant almost two years ago. The case has caused a diplomatic chill between Canada and China, which soon after Meng’s arrest detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges.

“We don’t believe in coercive diplomacy and ... we actually deeply believe that if you start giving into that kind of pressure, you’ll leave yourself worse off for the long term,” Trudeau said in an interview during an FT online conference.

“China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us and we will ... give in, but that’s exactly the opposite of our position,” he said. Meng has denied charges brought against her in the United States and is fighting extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

tags
top news
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In