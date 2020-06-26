e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

The Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier described the move as “unfathomable cruelty” amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the United States harder than any other country.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 12:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, US.
A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, US. (REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump’s administration late on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the law dubbed Obamacare that, introduced by predecessor, added millions of Americans to the country’s healthcare safety net.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) became invalid after the previous, Republican-led, US Congress axed parts of it, government advocate Noel Francisco argued in a filing to the court.

“Nothing the 2017 Congress did demonstrates it would have intended the rest of the ACA to continue to operate in the absence of these three integral provisions,” Francisco said.

The Trump administration signalled earlier in the day that it would asked the court to declare the ACA illegal, setting up what is likely to be a key political battleground in this year’s presidential election.

The Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier described the move as “unfathomable cruelty” amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the United States harder than any other country.

It was the ACA that has prohibited health insurers from denying coverage to Americans with pre-existing health conditions.

Trump has criticized healthcare costs and coverage under Obamacare and has been promising since his 2016 campaign to replace it with a different plan.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called the bid to overturn the law “cruel, heartless (and) callous”.

Democrats expect to make their promise to defend Obamacare a marquee election-year issue after they used a similar strategy in 2018 to win control of the House of Representatives.

tags
top news
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan for jobs to 1.25 crore workers
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in BSF cross 850-mark
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in BSF cross 850-mark
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In