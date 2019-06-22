Trump denies columnist’s allegation of rape

US president Donald Trump has dismissed allegations by a columnist that he raped her two decades ago at a New York luxury department store and accused her of trying to sell her new book, which, he added, “should be sold in the fiction section”.

E. Jean Carroll has alleged in an upcoming book — “What do we need men for? A modest proposal” — that Trump first led her into a dressing room to make her try on lingerie he was buying for someone, then, pushed her against the wall and forced himself on her. She broke free by pushing up her knee and escaped. In an excerpt from the book carried by New York magazine, she wrote that the dress she wore then remains in her closet “unworn and unlaundered since” and “whether it’s my age, the fact that I haven’t met anyone fascinating enough … I have never had sex with anybody ever again”.

President Trump has faced a number of allegations of molesting and sexually assaulting women, which he has denied vehemently in every instance. “I’ve never met this person in my life,” he said in a statement released by the White House Friday. “She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.”

He added: “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda.”

Trump addressed the allegation again Saturday morning talking to reporters. . “I have no idea who she is. I don’t know anything about her ... And you know, people have to be careful because they’re playing with very dangerous territory.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:56 IST