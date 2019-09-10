Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

world

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:52 IST

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 21:52 IST