Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has been removed from his position as national security adviser.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has been removed from his position as national security adviser.
         

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

