Home / World News / Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

 Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 02:46 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.
Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.(AP file photo)
         

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former New York mayor has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost re-election and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.

Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a Nov. 20 tweet disclosing his COVID-19 positive test.

The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 280,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Those infected now also include the vice president, his chief of staff, the White House press secretary, advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump spent the waning days of his campaign trying to persuade the American public that the virus was receding, and repeatedly claimed it would miraculously “disappear” after Nov. 3. Instead, the country is experiencing a record-breaking spike in infections.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday offered tacit criticism of Trump’s attitude on the virus during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked about Trump and other administration members flouting public health experts’ warnings to avoid large gatherings and calls to wear masks, Birx replied that some leaders are “parroting” myths and called the pandemic “the worst event that this country will face.”

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong and you can see the evidence-base,” Birx added

