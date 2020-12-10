e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump’s top North Korea envoy urges Kim to return to talks

Donald Trump’s top North Korea envoy urges Kim to return to talks

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal remains among the biggest foreign policy challenges awaiting US President-elect Joe Biden.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:57 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
The two sides have made little progress since Donald Trump walked out of his last summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in early 2019.
The two sides have made little progress since Donald Trump walked out of his last summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in early 2019.(AP file photo)
         

US President Donald Trump’s top North Korea envoy urged Kim Jong Un to return to talks, while expressing disappointment that negotiations since the two leaders first met didn’t achieve more.

Deputy US Secretary of State Stephen Biegun made his appeal in a speech Thursday in Seoul that appeared intended to bolster the Trump administration’s legacy of unprecedented engagement with Pyongyang. Biegun expressed continued belief in the need for a “complete recasting of relations” between the two longtime enemies, while acknowledging it “has yet to deliver the success we hoped for.”

“You might wonder if I am disappointed that we did not accomplish more over the past two years. I am,” Biegun told the Asan Institute research center. “Regrettably, much opportunity has been squandered by our North Korean counterparts over the past two years, who too often have devoted themselves to the search for obstacles to negotiations instead of seizing opportunities for engagement.”

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal remains among the biggest foreign policy challenges awaiting US President-elect Joe Biden despite Trump’s decision to hold face-to-face summits with the North Korean leader. Despite Kim’s vague commitment in 2018 to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he has continued to advance his nuclear weapons program.

The two sides have made little progress since Trump walked out of his last summit with Kim in Hanoi in early 2019. Kim has since resumed launches of short-range ballistic missiles and in October paraded the world’s largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile through the streets of Pyongyang.

North Korea has long demanded a step-by-step and synchronized denuclearization process where it gets compensated during the process of denuclearization. Washington had wanted a commitment to complete denuclearization before economic sweeteners.

Biegun, who was making a four-day trip to Seoul before leaving office next month, urged Kim to return to talks.

“We do not expect North Korea to do everything before we do anything, nor should North Korea expect such an outcome from us,” he said. “But, we must agree to lay out a road map for action, and we must agree on where that road map ultimately leads.”

tags
top news
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In