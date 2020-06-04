e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump says New York must crack down on protesters or he will

Trump says New York must crack down on protesters or he will

The remark came as Trump and Spicer discussed whether the president would seek to deploy the US military to break up protests

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:11 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Parts of US are rocked by massive protests against persisting racism, triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African unarmed American man, in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Parts of US are rocked by massive protests against persisting racism, triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African unarmed American man, in police custody in Minneapolis last week.(Reuters)
         

President Donald Trump urged New York City leaders to crack down on police-brutality protests in the city, warning he would end the demonstrations otherwise.

“If they don’t get it straightened out soon, I’ll take care of it,” Trump said of New York in an interview with his former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on NewsMax TV, a conservative outlet.

Also read: Snapchat curbs Donald Trump posts for inciting ‘racial violence’

The remark came as Trump and Spicer discussed whether the president would seek to deploy the US military to break up protests. “I don’t think we’ll have to,” Trump said.

tags
top news
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In