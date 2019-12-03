e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Trump says North Korea’s Kim sure ‘likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he?’

“That’s why I call him Rocket Man,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London He said he hoped Kim would denuclearise, but added: “we’ll find out.”

world Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
U.S. President Donald Trump grimaces during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump grimaces during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. (AP)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he still had confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but noted that Kim “likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he?”

“That’s why I call him Rocket Man,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London He said he hoped Kim would denuclearise, but added: “we’ll find out.”

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast last week in the latest test of its large multiple-rocket launcher. It was seen as an effort to remind the United States of a year-end deadline Kim has set for Washington to show flexibility in stalled denuclearisation talks.

North Korea earlier on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to drag out denuclearisation talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year.

Trump said he was also pressing ahead with negotiations with allies South Korea and Japan to shoulder more of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in those countries.

He said South Korea last year agreed to pay nearly $500 million a year more for U.S. “protection,” and added the United States now wanted additional commitments.

Asked if it was in the U.S. national security interest to have U.S. forces stationed on the Korean peninsula, Trump said: “It can be debated. I can go either way. I can make arguments both ways.”

“But I do think this, I think if we’re going to do it, they should burden-share more fairly,” Trump said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Guy Faulconbridge and Phil Stewart Writing by Phil Stewart Editing by Peter Graff)

tags
top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News