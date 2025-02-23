Menu Explore
Trump says ‘sinister group of radical leftists’ controlled Washington ‘for years’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2025 06:08 AM IST

US President Donald Trump also attacked his predecessor Joe Biden, saying that everything that the latter touched, ‘turned into s**t.’

Amid his crackdown on illegal immigrants, and officials from the previous Joe Biden administration, US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that for years, Washington was under the control of a ‘sinister group of radical Left Marxists.’

US President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg

Donald Trump was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington D.C.

“The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep state bureaucrats are being sent back. The illegal aliens are being sent home. We are draining the swamp. For years, Washington was controlled by a sinister group of radical Left Marxists,” he said.

The Republican leader also attacked his predecessor Joe Biden, saying that every single thing that the Democrat touched, ‘turned into s**t.’

The remark elicited a standing ovation from the crowd.

Donald Trump 3.0?

Meanwhile, a ‘straw poll’ of CPAC attendees conducted earlier showed continued support for Trump as he continues to drops hints about wanting to run for a third term in 2028, which would require a change in the US Constitution.

The CPAC straw poll gave Trump a 99% approval rating, according to pollster Jim McLaughlin, who read the results on stage. Mclaughlin noted that vice president JD Vance had support of 61% of respondents to be the Republicans' 2028 presidential nominee.

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment says "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

Previously, Trump was in the White House from 2017 to 2021. He was defeated by Joe Biden in 2020, a result the former never accepted citing ‘electoral fraud.’

In November last year, Donald Trump defeated then-vice president Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after Biden dropped out, and is now the 47th President of the United States of America.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
