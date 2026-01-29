Trump says US to reopen Venezuelan airspace for commercial travel

“I just spoke to the President of Venezuela and informed her that we are going to open all commercial airspace over Venezuela. American citizens will be, very shortly, able to go to Venezuela and they'll be safe there,” Trump said in a briefing.

Trump said he instructed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and US military leaders to open up the airspace by the end of the day.

US President Donald Trump said he has informed acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez that he's going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela and Americans will soon be able to visit.

Trump said the Venezuelan leader had told him the government was making strides in improving the security situation in the country.

Soon after Trump's announcement, American Airlines said the carrier plans to resume daily service to Venezuela. However, the US airline added that it is pending government approval and subject to security assessments.

US had suspended flight services to Venezuela in 2019. The US earlier this month attacked Venezuela and seized the country's president, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, in a military operation.

Trump also said that major oil companies were "going to Venezuela now, scouting it out and picking their locations."

Following Maduro's capture, Venezuela has signed oil agreements with Trump. The US President has declared that the US administration controls the South American country's oil, which is the main engine of its economy.