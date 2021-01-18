Donald Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before Biden inauguration
Outgoing US President Donald Trump is expected to issue pardons or commutations of prison sentences to more than 100 people in his final days in office.
Trump reviewed them with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump, both senior White House aides, and other officials for most of the day on Sunday, The Washington Post reported citing sources. Announcements are expected on Monday or Tuesday.
In a major break from tradition, Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, and leave for Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, earlier in the morning. Plans for a grand military-style farewell, with a 21-gun salute, have not worked out, according to reports.
There has been intense speculation in recent days that Trump has been considering pardoning himself, along with his adult children and close aides. Although he and his children do not face any known federal charges - the pardon does not apply to non-federal cases - he may have attracted legal exposure for his speech on January 6 that sparked the storming of the US Capitol.
