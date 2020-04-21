e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump wants to use oil crash to add 75 mn barrels to fill national stockpile

Trump wants to use oil crash to add 75 mn barrels to fill national stockpile

US President later specified that he would only buy that amount if Congress authorized the funding -- or if the federal government could rent storage space to third parties for a fee.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 06:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, April 20, 2020.
US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, April 20, 2020. (AFP)
         

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to replenish its national strategic stockpile, pending approval by Congress.

“We are filling up our national petroleum reserves... You know, the strategic reserves,” Trump told reporters at his daily coronavirus press conference.

“And we are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves,” he added.

Later in the briefing, he specified that he would only buy that amount if Congress authorized the funding -- or if the federal government could rent storage space to third parties for a fee.

When prices eventually rebound, these vendors could sell their excess oil.

US oil prices crashed to unprecedented lows Monday as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid a devastating supply glut that has forced traders to pay others to take the crude off their hands.

The president had announced his intention on March 13 to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the brim.

As of April 17, it contained 635 million barrels of its current authorized limit of 713.5 million barrels.

Stored in a complex of four underground sites along the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana, in the south of the United States, the SPR has a total storage capacity of 727 million barrels.

This is intended for use in case of emergencies such as the 1991 Iraq War, or in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

tags
top news
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 not the last pandemic, world has to build resilience
Covid-19 not the last pandemic, world has to build resilience
China urges India to review FDI move
China urges India to review FDI move
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Industries open on tepid note as states continue with curbs
Industries open on tepid note as states continue with curbs
Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt
Covid-19: India’s relative success and challenges
Covid-19: India’s relative success and challenges
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news