e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Trump warns N.Korea has ‘everything’ to lose through hostile acts

“Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way,” Trump tweeted.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that North Korea had “everything” to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test.

“Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way,” Trump tweeted in response to the unspecified test at the Sohae space launch center.

“He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore,” Trump continued. “He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November.”

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
IND vs WI Live: Sundar removes Evin Lewis
IND vs WI Live: Sundar removes Evin Lewis
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News