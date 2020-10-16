e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage

Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, received at least 50,000 reports about problems with the social media platform, starting at about 5:15 pm

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 05:48 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Many users reported Twitter outage.
Many users reported Twitter outage. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Twitter Inc. suffered an apparent worldwide outage on Thursday that lasted about an hour and a half, affecting users of its social network from New York to Sydney. Some service was restored and tweets began appearing again at about 7 pm New York time.

The company earlier said it saw no evidence of a security breach or hack, but was investigating internal causes for the problems. San Francisco-based Twitter had said on its status website it was looking into an “irregularity” with its APIs, the technology that lets different software systems interact with each other.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, received at least 50,000 reports about problems with the social media platform, starting at about 5:15 pm. The number of Twitter reports on the site had declined to less than 6,000 as of 7:03 pm.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
Delhi: Blame game erupts as bad air worsens
Delhi: Blame game erupts as bad air worsens
Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year
Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year
AQI reaches ‘very poor’ on the first day of Grap winter plan in Delhi
AQI reaches ‘very poor’ on the first day of Grap winter plan in Delhi
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In