Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
world news

Not suspended Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's account, says Twitter

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

US House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday, say Democrats

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will conduct a full and fair trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump.
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Purchase of F-35 jets, drones from US finalised, says UAE

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Letters of Agreement were finalized on Tuesday, according to an emailed statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
world news

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The affected doses which have not been administered are accounted for and will not be used(AFP)
world news

Sweden gives 1,000 people Covid-19 shots kept at wrong temperature

Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • All of the people given doses from the faulty delivery are healthcare professionals. In total 2,100 vaccine doses - around 20% of what Sweden has so far received from Moderna - were kept at too low a temperature.
Representative Andy Harris, a Republican from Maryland, speaks during a news conference outside the US Capitol, December 3, 2020.(Bloomberg)
world news

Republican Andy Harris tried to enter US House chamber with gun, stopped

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier raised doubts over the intention of some of her Republican colleagues in the aftermath of Capitol riots.
Jeremy Grantham envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Grantham warns of Joe Biden stimulus further inflating epic bubble

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Data show risk-taking exploded following the last round of pandemic-relief checks.
Man counting college savings fund, tuition fee or student loan with calculator. Education price and expenses concept. Money and papers on table. Calculating budget and planning finance.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Biden’s student loan freeze shows path to erase billions of debt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:15 PM IST
By Wall Street standards, the government’s loan writedowns are gigantic, amounting to $98 billion in September alone.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden names US SEC Commissioner Herren Lee acting head of regulator

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, who led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight, would be named as head of the SEC, sources said.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration believes WHO is vital to containing Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:23 PM IST
During her phone call with Dr. Ghebreyesus, Kamala Harris discussed the decision by the Biden administration to rejoin WHO. Harris emphasised that she and Biden believe that WHO is vital to controlling the spread of Covid-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness.
A POW-MIA flag flies at the graveside during a full honours burial service for seven US Vietnam era military members at Arlington National Cemetery.(Reuters)
world news

US Senators to ask Biden to restore POW-MIA flag to White House

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:55 PM IST
US law requires the flag to be displayed in a “manner designed to ensure visibility to the public.”
Canada is struggling to stop a second wave from spiralling out of control, and its political leaders are begging residents to stay home to prevent the spread.(REUTERS)
world news

Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Canada counted 12,122 people as removed in 2020 - 875 more than the previous year and the highest number since at least 2015, according to CBSA data.
Dr Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during a news conference.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: How US CDC missed chances to spot Covid-19 silent spread

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST
More than two months passed before the CDC expanded its testing guidelines to include all asymptomatic people.
People line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on January 22. (AFP)
world news

Beijing begins mass testing for Covid, Shanghai to test all hospital staff

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The Beijing district tests could be a run-up to the testing of the remaining 20mn in the Capital as Chinese New Year holidays approach.
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
world news

Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Since the start of January, when the vaccine first became available, the state has prioritised its senior population, which accounts for one-fifth of 21 million residents.
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. Image for representational purpose only. (AP)
world news

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:20 PM IST
According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 percent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.
