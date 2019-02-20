Twitter suspends Pakistan govt spokesperson’s personal account

Twitter has suspended the personal account of Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

According to the Pakistan media, the account was blocked late on Tuesday after Indian authorities complained to the microblogging website.

Geo News reported that Faisal’s account was suspended as he was giving his followers updates about “Indian atrocities” in Jammu and Kashmir and the Kulbhushan Jadhav case which is being heard at the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account, which bears Mohammad Faisal’s name, remains active.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 18:16 IST