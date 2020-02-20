e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Two coronavirus patients from Japan cruise ship dead: Reports

Two coronavirus patients from Japan cruise ship dead: Reports

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media said.

world Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:07 IST
Agence France-Press
Agence France-Press
Tokyo
Two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died
Two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died(AP Photo)
         

Two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, media reports said on Thursday, citing a government source.

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media said.

No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship.

tags
top news
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
IAF’s Wuhan evacuation flight delayed as coronavirus toll surges past 2,000
IAF’s Wuhan evacuation flight delayed as coronavirus toll surges past 2,000
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre
‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Tesla is working on improved EV batteries to reduce range anxiety
Tesla is working on improved EV batteries to reduce range anxiety
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news