Two UAE soldiers killed in helicopter crash due to technical glitch

It also expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the two martyrs.

“The Ministry of Defence announces the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today, Monday,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Ministry of Defence on Monday said that two members of its armed forces died in a helicopter crash due to a technical malfunction.

Earlier in the day, UAE reported a missile attack early and said that its air defence systems were responding to it, as Iran continues its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

Follow for live updates on UAE news

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a post on X.

Also read: CBSE again postpones Class 12 exams in West Asia till March 16 as US-Iran conflict rages on

UAE also said that it intercepted 12 ballistic missiles and 17 UAVs as Iran continues to strike the country. UAE air defences on Monday detected 15 ballistic missiles, of which 12 were destroyed, while 3 missiles fell into the sea. A total of 18 UAVs were also detected, with 17 intercepted, while 1 fell within the country’s territory, the Ministry of Defence said.

The UAE Ministry of Defence has said that Iranian attacks in the last 10 days resulted in 4 deaths of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities.

Also read: What is Kharg Island? Trump considering to seize Iran's oil lifeline amid Middle East conflict

It also reveald that so far, “117 cases of minor injuries of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, and Palestinian nationalities” have also occured.