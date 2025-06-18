UAE cautions against ‘reckless, uncalculated steps’ as Israel-Iran tensions rise

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, has warned of "uncalculated and reckless steps" that could spill out beyond the borders of Iran and Israel, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on Tuesday. Smoke plumes arise from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation building in the north of Tehran after it was hit by an overnight Israeli strike on June 17, 2025. (AFP)

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed in a phone call the Israeli strikes on Iran, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported later in the day.

The Emirati president said the Gulf country is conducting intensive talks with concerned parties to calm the situation, WAM said.

He also expressed solidarity with Iran and its people during the current circumstances, it added.

Abu Dhabi in recent years mended ties with Tehran after years of tension. The Gulf country, along with Bahrain, also normalised ties with Israel in 2020.