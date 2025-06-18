UAE cautions against ‘reckless, uncalculated steps’ as Israel-Iran tensions rise
Reuters |
Jun 18, 2025 12:47 AM IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed and Iran's President Pezeshkian held a phone call to discuss Israel’s strikes on Iran amid rising regional tensions.
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, has warned of "uncalculated and reckless steps" that could spill out beyond the borders of Iran and Israel, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed in a phone call the Israeli strikes on Iran, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported later in the day.