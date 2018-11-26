UAE pardons British student Matthew Hedges convicted of spying

A British academic sentenced to life in prison in the United Arab Emirates on espionage charges has been pardoned after the verdict threatened to strain relations with the UK.

Matthew Hedges will be permitted to leave once formalities are completed, state-run WAM news agency reported. Minutes before the pardon was announced, reporters in Abu Dhabi were shown a video of Hedges confessing to being a UK spy.

“Although we didn’t agree with charges, we are grateful to UAE government for resolving issue speedily,” UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter.

Last week’s sentencing of the University of Durham doctoral student provoked a rare public spat between the close allies, with the British government threatening unspecified “diplomatic consequences” if the case wasn’t resolved.

The UAE on Friday signaled it wanted to end the crisis, saying it hoped to find an “amicable solution” and was considering a clemency plea by Hedges’ family.

A protracted dent in relations between the UAE and Britain risked hindering Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to build what she has called a “new strategic relationship” with wealthy Persian Gulf states as her government seeks new post-Brexit trade ties.

Military Presence

Britain is also beefing up its military presence in the region. In Bahrain in April, it opened its first permanent base east of the Suez Canal since its withdrawal from the Gulf in 1971. It set up a new base in Oman earlier this month.

Daniela Tejada, Hedges wife, said the pardon is “the best news we could have received. Our six-plus months of nightmare are finally over and to say we are elated is an understatement.”

Tejada has said her husband was arrested at Dubai International Airport on May 5 after spending two weeks in the UAE studying the impact of the Arab Spring uprisings on the country’s foreign policy and security strategy. His family said he was sentenced at a five-minute hearing, after being forced to sign a confession document in Arabic, a language he doesn’t read.

Jaber Al Lamki, a UAE government spokesman, said Hedges was provided with a translator throughout the process and his case was decided over four court hearings.

Hedges’ work with a now-defunct security consultancy based in Dubai gave him contacts that led to his recruitment to British foreign intelligence agency M16, Al Lamki said. He collected “sensitive and classified” information related to the UAE’s economic, political and security activities, including its role in Yemen, he said.

“The sentence handed down to Mr. Hedges is fair, considering the crime he committed,” Al Lamki said. “Having said that, in a world of mounting threats, we recognize just how important it is for like-minded countries to work with, rather than against, one another.”

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 20:07 IST