A woman enters the face and iris-recognition gate to board a plane, during a media tour at Dubai Airport, in the UAE.(AP / File)
world news

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on its website on Monday.

"Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said.

The UAE announced last month a ban on entry from India to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus.

