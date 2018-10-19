UAE warns against ‘destabilising’ Saudi over Khashoggi

The United Arab Emirates warned Friday that the growing controversy over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be exploited to “destabilise” Saudi Arabia.

The UAE state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted that Abu Dhabi was “firmly” opposed to “politicisation (of the case) and efforts to destabilise Saudi Arabia”, its close ally.

