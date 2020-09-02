Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent

world

China’s treatment of Uighur minorities has been widely criticised across the world, and many international bodies have demanded action against the Chinese government.

Last week, Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for US presidential election, called the Chinese action a genocide. His campaign said the Biden stands strongly against it in strongest terms.

Biden also took the opportunity to lash out at his Reublican rival by questioning President Donald Trump what action his administration is planning to take.

Though Trump has criticised Beijing for the coronavirus crisis, and often called the Sars-CoV-2 “China virus”, he has also sought a trade pact. What he got was a mini trade deal last year, and the ties have since soured. So, Biden hose to score a political point in race to White House.

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang region (where Uighurs mostly live) that it describes as “vocational training centres” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills. The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.

Pakistan, which calls China its “Iron Brother” has so far remained silent on the issue.

In July this year, the Uighur Turks and other Muslim communities in China also protested Beijing’s action against the community. They asked asked the United Nations and other international organisations to put pressure on Beijing and investigate the “acts of genocide” perpetrated against the Uighurs.

Campaign for Uighurs, which works for the community and keeps highlighting their status in China, released a report titled ‘Genocide in East Turkistan’ in which it listed instances where the Chinese government persecuted the embers of the minority community.

The report said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese government continues its oppression and persecution of Uighur Turks and other Muslim communities for its own political and economic interests.

“The Chinese government sent 1.1 million Han Chinese cadres to East Turkistan to control the daily life of Uighurs. Their job is to stay in Uighur homes, share the same bed with them if necessary and to control all aspects of their daily lives,” the report claimed.

In order to disrupt the Uighur family structure, the Beijing administration offers the Han Chinese money, jobs and free homes for these arranged marriages, it further claimed.