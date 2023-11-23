close_game
close_game
News / World News / UK committed to reducing legal migration, says Home Secretary James Cleverly

UK committed to reducing legal migration, says Home Secretary James Cleverly

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 04:22 PM IST

The statement comes after net migration to the UK rose to 6,72,000 till June.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday the government was "completely committed to reducing levels of legal migration," after net migration rose to 6,72,000 in year to the end of June.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly.(Reuters)
British Home Secretary James Cleverly.(Reuters)

“We do need to reduce our overall numbers by eliminating the abuse and exploitation of our visa system by both companies and individuals," Cleverly said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We are working across government on further measures to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system, including clamping down on those that take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system."

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out