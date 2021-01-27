UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals
The UK government will introduce a limited hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from the highest-risk countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The move is aimed at curbing the spread of new variants of coronavirus that could prove resistant to vaccines, but is expected to apply to arrivals from countries with new forms of the virus, such as South Africa and Brazil.
Boris Johnson’s government has so far stopped short of imposing a blanket quarantine system on all arrivals, amid concern about a lack of hotel space near airports and the consequences for a travel industry already on its knees.
The decision was made by ministers at a meeting Tuesday night, where they discussed a range of options for tightening border controls. It came as the UK recorded more than 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, the first European country to reach the milestone.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the government wanted to ensure that new, more virulent variants would not derail Britain’s vaccination program -- which has so far seen more than 6.8 million people receive a first dose.
The new hotel quarantine policy will only affect Britons arriving from high-risk countries, as travel bans are already in place for non-UK visitors.
The Labour opposition party said the move didn’t go far enough and would leave “gaping holes in our nation’s defences against different strains of the virus emerging around the world.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to buy 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden targets housing, private prisons in first equality moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris gets second Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges everyone to do likewise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India pledges USD 150,000 for UN peacebuilding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100 million cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
- The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak -- and the largest death toll of over 420,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain readies for painful lessons as Covid-19 death toll crosses 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says US will have enough Covid vaccines for entire population
- The latest purchase would take the total number of Covid-19 doses ordered by the government to 600 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US prez Biden, Vladimir Putin speak over phone, discuss nuke treaty, Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000
- UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antony Blinken succeeds Mike Pompeo as 71st secretary of state
- Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket
- The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rate of guns seized at US airport checkpoints jumped in 2020
- The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. About 83% of the guns were loaded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox