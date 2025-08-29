UK government to send out nationwide emergency alerts on September 7. Here's why

On September 7 at 3 pm, millions of phones and tablets throughout the United Kingdom will buzz out a loud siren as part of a trial of the government's Emergency Alerts system. During the test, any supported 4G or 5G phone or tablet will vibrate and emit a loud siren.(Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

According to a UK government release, the national test aims to put the nation on high alert and swiftly inform the public in the case of life-or-death emergencies like heavy flooding, blazes, or extreme weather.

What will happen during the test?

During the test, any supported 4G or 5G phone or tablet will:

Vibrate and emit a loud, siren sound for about 10 seconds, even if it is on silent.

A message will be displayed on the screen confirming that it is just a test.

No action needs to be taken.

The warning will shut off automatically after a few seconds and may be cancelled by pressing "OK."

Why is the test taking place?

The UK government's emergency alerts test system is part of the country's strategy to alert the public quickly in emergency situations such as extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, fire, or other immediate threats to life.

The test will also prepare people to get used to what an alert looks and sounds like.

The system was first tested nationally in April 2023, and this second full-scale test is meant to ensure everything still works as intended.

Only authorised bodies, such as the government or emergency services, can send out alerts.

"Regular testing ensures that the Emergency Alerts system is functioning correctly. In a real-life-threatening emergency, the system will be used to warn and inform the public," the government said.

Consideration for domestic abuse survivors

As the nation prepares for the national emergency tests, authorities have also issued a special warning for individuals at risk of domestic abuse, particularly those who might have a second phone stashed away for protection.

The test alert can disclose a hidden device, making a person vulnerable to harm, the government said.

Therefore, the government has also sent instructions on how to switch off alerts. Citizens can go through this website to learn how to opt out of this test - www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out

Citizens can also get help locally on these numbers: