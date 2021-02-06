IND USA
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
world news

UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service

Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST

The U.K. government is planning reforms that would enable ministers to take more control of the nation’s health provider.

Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday, without citing the source of the information.

The plans, which would give government the ability to block hospital closures and overrule bosses, could be announced within weeks, the newspaper said. A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.

The move would reverse changes initiated by former health minister Andrew Lansley in 2012, which saw much day-to-day control of the service handed to bosses at NHS England.


Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
world news

Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
world news

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup

Reuters, Bangkok/melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Australia's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned about reports of Australian and other foreign nationals being detained arbitrarily in Myanmar."
The new controversial law permits the China Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.(AFP | Representational image)
world news

Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
China must not use the legislation, which went into force Monday, in a way that goes against international law, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference.
A file photo of a worker performing a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
world news

China approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine for public use

By Sutirtho Patranobis I edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
In June 2020, the Sinovac vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use in China, and since July, emergency use has been launched in the country for specific groups
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)
world news

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
world news

China approves Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for general public use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST
This is the second Covid-19 vaccine green-lighted for public use in China, after a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
Medics unpack Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and supplies that are designated for front-line medical workers.(AP)
world news

AstraZeneca shots start to arrive in EU after vaccination chaos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
France will use it beginning Saturday, with a priority for healthcare workers, after its first batch arrived Friday evening. Germany, Ireland, Spain and Austria will also start offering the shot, while Portugal will receive deliveries early next week.
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

SpaceX's Dragon Crew to break US record for most days in space on Sunday

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.
US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.(REUTERS)
world news

Federal executions likely a Covid super-spreader

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.
The 34-year-old's death from the virus on Feb. 7 led to an outpouring of public mourning and rare expressions of anger online.(Photo source: Sina Weibo)
world news

Wuhan residents remember Covid whistleblower Dr Wenliang, a year after his death

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in the city, became one of the most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan when he tried to sound the alarm about its appearance, but was reprimanded by police for "spreading rumours."
The current election is the first under the 2015 resolution where an incumbent is seeking reelection.(HT Archives. )
world news

United Nations kicks off selection of next secretary-general

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The process officially began with a joint letter signed virtually by General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir and Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, this month’s president of the Security Council opening the nomination of candidates.
The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police. (Reuters Photo)
world news

4 civilians wounded in Kabul blast

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine now favorite in pandemic fight

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Countries are lining up for supplies of Sputnik V after peer-reviewed results published in The Lancet medical journal this week showed the Russian vaccine protects against the deadly virus about as well as US and European shots, and far more effectively than Chinese rivals.
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Turkey's procurement of Russian missile; threat to NATO alliance

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Turkey procures Russian missile S-400; Biden maintains Trump's position; Tayyip wants in on F-35 aircraft programme
