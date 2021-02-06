UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service

The U.K. government is planning reforms that would enable ministers to take more control of the nation’s health provider.

Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday, without citing the source of the information.

The plans, which would give government the ability to block hospital closures and overrule bosses, could be announced within weeks, the newspaper said. A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.

The move would reverse changes initiated by former health minister Andrew Lansley in 2012, which saw much day-to-day control of the service handed to bosses at NHS England.



