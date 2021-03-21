IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variants at all costs, says minister
Under its four-stage roadmap to easing restrictions, the government has said that foreign travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest.(AP)
Under its four-stage roadmap to easing restrictions, the government has said that foreign travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest.(AP)
world news

UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variants at all costs, says minister

A taskforce is due to report to the government in April on the issue of what to do about foreign travel.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Britain must preserve the gains of its Covid-19 vaccination campaign at all costs and avoid a situation where people would return from foreign holidays bringing vaccine-resistant variants with them, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday.

Under its four-stage roadmap to easing restrictions, the government has said that foreign travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest, although it could be later than that. A taskforce is due to report to the government in April on the issue of what to do about foreign travel.

"We can't be deaf and blind to what's going on outside the United Kingdom. If you look in Europe, increases in infections," Wallace said on Sky News when asked about whether foreign holidays would be possible for Britons this summer.

"If we were to be reckless in any way, and import new variants that put out risks, what would people say about that? We've got good direction of travel, we're getting there, and I think we need to make sure we preserve that at all costs," he said, referring to the vaccination campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The government has closed educational institutions in seven Punjab cities, Peshawar and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases.(AFP file photo)
The government has closed educational institutions in seven Punjab cities, Peshawar and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases.(AFP file photo)
world news

Pakistan may extend closure of educational institutions due to surge in cases

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As the country is currently witnessing the third wave of coronavirus, which the government sees as deadlier than the first two waves, the federal education officials warn if the situation gets out of control, schools will be closed for in-person learning for more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Since 2016, police officers have been going to public places with a hidden firearm in a holster or a bag in the summertime and it's never been a problem," Jacob said.(AP file photo. Representative image)
"Since 2016, police officers have been going to public places with a hidden firearm in a holster or a bag in the summertime and it's never been a problem," Jacob said.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

France passes security law allowing off-duty police officers to carry weapons

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Article 25 provides that local officers and gendarmes (national police) who carry their weapons while off-duty can no longer be refused access to places like museums, cinemas, shopping centers and schools, which France classifies as ERP - establishments open to the public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Largest asteroid of 2021 to pass by Earth today at 124,000 kmph | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:08 PM IST
  • The reason behind the unusually speedy close approach is the asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun, according to Nasa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man believed to be a Myanmar citizen crosses over to India through the Tiau river which bifurcates India and Myanmar.(AP)
A man believed to be a Myanmar citizen crosses over to India through the Tiau river which bifurcates India and Myanmar.(AP)
world news

'No choice': Fleeing coup, Myanmar police refugees in India seek asylum

AP, Mizoram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • One Indian village has given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter who crossed into India over the last two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain said it would raise the upper limit on its nuclear warhead stock to 260 from 180.(via REUTERS)
Britain said it would raise the upper limit on its nuclear warhead stock to 260 from 180.(via REUTERS)
world news

Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
In a foreign and defence policy review published on Tuesday, Britain said it needed to increase its nuclear arsenal in the face of evolving global security threats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US border patrol agent looks out over Tijuana, Mexico from the US Mexico border wall in San Diego, California, US. (Reuters File Photo )
A US border patrol agent looks out over Tijuana, Mexico from the US Mexico border wall in San Diego, California, US. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden steps up family expulsions as US-Mexico border arrivals keep climbing

Reuters, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexican border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under its four-stage roadmap to easing restrictions, the government has said that foreign travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest.(AP)
Under its four-stage roadmap to easing restrictions, the government has said that foreign travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest.(AP)
world news

UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant variants at all costs, says minister

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
A taskforce is due to report to the government in April on the issue of what to do about foreign travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, after a working lunch, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, after a working lunch, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021.(Reuters)
world news

Macron’s popularity drops post handling of Covid-19 crisis: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Macron has faced criticism for a comparatively slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and his overall handling of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stakes are high for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, as his graft trial proceeds.(Reuters file photo)
The stakes are high for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, as his graft trial proceeds.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s vaccine obsession hasn’t swung election in his favor

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
In the weeks before Tuesday’s election, Israel’s prime minister flooded social media with flattering portrayals of the country’s world-leading vaccination program to obscure memories of painful and mismanaged lockdowns and edge out a crowded field of challengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job.(AP file)
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job.(AP file)
world news

No final decision on pullout of US troops from Afghanistan: Secretary of Defense

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:44 PM IST
US media reported earlier this week that the Joe Biden administration was considering extending the US troop deployment in Afghanistan by six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.
Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.
world news

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:38 PM IST
But AstraZeneca Indonesia director Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: "At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products."
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We must not put our guards down ... to prevent the infections from rebounding," PM Yoshihide Suga said.(AFP)
“We must not put our guards down ... to prevent the infections from rebounding," PM Yoshihide Suga said.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19: Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Prime minister Yoshihide Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s annual convention, just hours ahead of the planned lifting of a virus state of emergency in the the Tokyo region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
world news

Sex addiction may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings: Authorities

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, near Atlanta indicated he frequented spas in the area, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington, US on March 13.(REUTERS)
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington, US on March 13.(REUTERS)
world news

Indoseria: Boeing 737 skids off runway as it returns shortly after takeoff

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Trigana Air’s Boeing 737-400 returned to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport about two minutes after takeoff on Saturday, AirNav spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas Sirait said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2019, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks in Washington, DC. - Moscow recalled Antonov on March 17, 2021, as US-Russia relations were plunged into crisis over President Joe Biden's assessment of Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election-meddling. (Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2019, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks in Washington, DC. - Moscow recalled Antonov on March 17, 2021, as US-Russia relations were plunged into crisis over President Joe Biden's assessment of Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election-meddling. (Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia's US envoy returns to Moscow after 'killer' row

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:51 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on television earlier this week called the Russian leader a "killer" spurring a terse quip from Vladimir Putin who responded that, "it takes one to know one".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP