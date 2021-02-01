UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers
A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship went live on Sunday as the city’s former colonial master opened its doors to those wanting to escape China’s crackdown on dissent.
Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the UK. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
The immigration scheme is a response to Beijing’s decision last year to impose a national security law on Hong Kong to snuff out the huge and often violent democracy protests.
US: Impose cost on China
The US must be prepared to “impose cost” on China for its threats toward Taiwan, as well for its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
In an online discussion with his predecessor Robert O’Brien, Sullivan termed China the top foreign policy challenge for the White House.
