Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak delays fiscal statement to make 'right decisions'

UK PM Rishi Sunak delays fiscal statement to make 'right decisions'

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:04 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: The delay from Oct. 31 was announced in a readout of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting issued by Sunak’s office.

Rishi Sunak: New UK PM Rishi Sunak is seen.(PTI)
Rishi Sunak: New UK PM Rishi Sunak is seen.(PTI)
Bloomberg |

New UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak delayed an economic strategy planned for Monday until Nov. 17 as he sought more time to make the “right decisions” on managing the British economy.

The delay from Oct. 31 was announced in a readout of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting issued by Sunak’s office.

Read more: What Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak told cabinet on immigration in 1st meet

Sunak told his new top team of ministers that “it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet,” according to the readout. “The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak
rishi sunak

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out