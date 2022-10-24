Home / World News / Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt? Who has the support of outgoing UK PM Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt? Who has the support of outgoing UK PM Liz Truss

world news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 06:16 PM IST

UK PM Race: Liz Truss will support whoever wins, Downing Street indicated.

Liz Truss: Liz Truss, UK prime minister is seen.(Bloomberg)
Liz Truss: Liz Truss, UK prime minister is seen.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

As the race for the UK prime minister is inching to a close with suspense over who will become the next premier, former chancellor Rishi Sunak or ex-cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, the question of who is getting the backing of Liz T

Liz Truss will support whoever wins, Downing Street indicated.

Asked if she would be supporting the new occupant of No 10, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I am confident that she would.”

Follow all the live updates on UK PM race here

On the economic plan that brought down the Liz Truss government, the spokesman confirmed that it would be for the new prime minister to decide whether to proceed with the medium-term fiscal plan setting out how the government will get the public finances back on track on 31 October as planned.

“The Treasury continues to work towards having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that date,” the spokesman said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
rishi sunak uk pm
rishi sunak uk pm

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out