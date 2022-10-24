Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt? Who has the support of outgoing UK PM Liz Truss

As the race for the UK prime minister is inching to a close with suspense over who will become the next premier, former chancellor Rishi Sunak or ex-cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, the question of who is getting the backing of Liz T

Liz Truss will support whoever wins, Downing Street indicated.

Asked if she would be supporting the new occupant of No 10, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I am confident that she would.”

On the economic plan that brought down the Liz Truss government, the spokesman confirmed that it would be for the new prime minister to decide whether to proceed with the medium-term fiscal plan setting out how the government will get the public finances back on track on 31 October as planned.

“The Treasury continues to work towards having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that date,” the spokesman said.

