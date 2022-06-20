UK pushed 1,00,000 people into poverty by lifting pension age: Report
- The finding, in a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Center for Ageing Better, puts pressure on the government to extend the social safety net for those who are hit hardest.
The UK’s decision to raise the age at which people can claim pension benefits pushed almost 100,000 more people into poverty -- one-in-seven of those affected by the change.
The finding, in a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Center for Ageing Better, puts pressure on the government to extend the social safety net for those who are hit hardest.
It showed that people with lower levels of education and living in rented accommodation were most likely to suffer the biggest living standards and adds to broader concerns about a cost-of-living squeeze on household incomes.
“These statistics are shocking and show that the number of 65-year-olds in absolute poverty rose from one-in-10 before the state pension age increased to almost one-in-four just two years later,” said Emily Andrews, deputy director of the Center for Ageing Better.
Britain raised its state pension age to 66 from 65 between late 2018 and the end of 2020. That meant about 700,000 people on the brink of receiving benefits missed out on income of about £142 ($174) a week.
About 9% of those people, or 60,000, decided stay in their jobs longer. The government saved about £4.9 billion a year as a result of the change through higher tax revenue and lower benefit payouts, which is about 5% of annual government spending on pensions, the IFS said.
“Increasing the state pension age is a coherant government response to increasing life expectency,” said Laurence O’Brien, research economist at the IFS. “But it does weaken household budgets.”
-
Beauty tips on lip-fillers: Trends, precautions to take, guide to get it right
If there is one cosmetic procedure that the world knows about, it is lip-fillers, which can completely make or break your look in the process to get that perfect pout. Lip-fillers are not latest trend as they have been prevalent in the market for a very long time and are mostly done to plump, enlarge and hydrate the lips if you have a minimum line, which is neither too high nor too low.
-
Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu is convincing as Mithali. Watch
Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited Shabaash Mithu trailer is out, and it looks promising with its gripping storytelling. It narrates the struggles and the successes of the just-retired cricketer, Mithali Raj.
-
From COVID to war: Will travel become more expensive?
Anyone looking for flights at the moment might be wondering why they seem to have gotten more expensive in recent months. Prices are indeed going up, and there are two reasons for this. "Overall, the cost of gas is rising and the oil price is at record levels. Guests are also feeling this in the prices of airline tickets, which are becoming more expensive as a result," Johanna Tillmann of the German airline Condor told DW.
-
Pooja Hegde in colourful corset top and bodycon skirt is the queen of quirk
On Sunday, Pooja Hegde posted pictures of herself on Instagram that showed her serving glamorous poses for the camera. The star wore a colourful printed corset top and bodycon skirt. With messy hair and soft glam, she nailed the photoshoot. The Radhe Shyam actor captioned her post, "Messs." Additionally, celebrity stylist Namita Alexander styled Pooja for the shoot.
-
Rahul Dravid makes massive statement on under-fire Rishabh Pant's T20 WC chances
Under-fire Rishabh Pant's chances in the India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup has become the most-talked about topic in the cricket fraternity. A poor return with the bat in the recently-concluded home series against South Africa saw many ruling out the youngster for the big event in Australia later this year. And amid this debate, India head coach Rahul Dravid made a huge statement on Pant's chances in the World Cup squad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics