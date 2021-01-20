IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK registers largest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths to 1,610
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
world news

UK registers largest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths to 1,610

The UK has faced a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths since the discovery of a new highly infectious variant of the disease in southeast England in December.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:32 AM IST

The United Kingdom's Covid-19 death toll rose by 1,610 on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the UK Department for Health and Social Care said.

The UK has faced a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths since the discovery of a new highly infectious variant of the disease in southeast England in December. The latest increase tops the previous record of 1,564 fatalities set on January 13.

According to government data, 91,470 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus disease, giving the country the world's fifth-highest death toll.

Additionally, 33,355 new positive tests for Covid-19 were registered by the department over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total past 3.46 million.

The United Kingdom's four nations are currently under various degrees of lockdown measures as ministers look to curb the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 strain, which is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier on Tuesday that he would be self-isolating for the next six days after receiving an alert by the National Health Service's Covid-19 contact tracing application.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine trials coronavirus |
app
Close
e-paper
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Here is a look at what has changed in markets over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden’s term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa will attempt to persuade the Biden administration to allow the oil pipeline to proceed
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The US death toll from the pandemic crossed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Total number of infections was more than 24 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Children more Covid-19 infectious, vaccinate them in time: Wuhan study

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Children and adolescents are less vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection-causing coronavirus but more infectious than older individuals, new research conducted on more than 20,000 families from Wuhan by American and Chinese experts have found
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Outgoing US President Donald Trump pardons 73 people: White House

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon is among the 73 people he pardoned, his administration said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Soon after his inauguration, Biden is expected to issue an executive order to begin rejoining the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
America's global reputation finds itself in a 'fragile' state as Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
world news

Side effects, safety of Covid vaccine: Top UNICEF official answers big questions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Dr Robin Nandy concluded by saying that the fact that there is a vaccine against the coronavirus disease must not make people complacent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
world news

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The South African strain, which like the UK one is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO also announced in its weekly update.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
world news

Donald Trump wishes bitter rival Joe Biden ‘luck’

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in a recorded video farewell address. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon.(AP)
Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon.(AP)
world news

As he leaves office, Trump pardons former top strategist Steve Bannon

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Steve Bannon is accused fraud in case involving fun for border wall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two men have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Isleworth Crown Court on February 15.
The two men have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Isleworth Crown Court on February 15.
world news

2 British Sikhs charged for street fight with swords and knives in UK

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST
2 British Sikhs charged for street fight with swords and knives in UK
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.(REUTERS)
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump likely to pardon Steve Bannon, accused of defrauding donors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Trump could still change his mind, the people cautioned. They asked not to be identified because the White House hasn’t announced any clemency decisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself while bathing in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature dropped to about -20 degrees (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) outside Moscow, Russia,(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself while bathing in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature dropped to about -20 degrees (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) outside Moscow, Russia,(AP)
world news

Russia's Putin marks Orthodox Epiphany with icy dip

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Russian state television broadcast footage of Putin, with the air temperature at minus 14 Celsius (6.8 Fahrenheit), removing a sheepskin coat to enter the icy waters and submerging himself three times beneath the surface, in front of an ice-sculpted cross.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state nominee for President-elect Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state nominee for President-elect Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
world news

Climate crisis can be new area of cooperation for India, US: Antony Blinken

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:04 AM IST
As president, Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday on his first day in office to return the US to the Paris Agreement on climate change, reversing outgoing President Donald Trump. And that could in itself be an opportunity for the Biden administration to start working with India on the climate crisis right away
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP