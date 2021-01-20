UK registers largest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths to 1,610
The United Kingdom's Covid-19 death toll rose by 1,610 on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the UK Department for Health and Social Care said.
The UK has faced a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths since the discovery of a new highly infectious variant of the disease in southeast England in December. The latest increase tops the previous record of 1,564 fatalities set on January 13.
According to government data, 91,470 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus disease, giving the country the world's fifth-highest death toll.
Additionally, 33,355 new positive tests for Covid-19 were registered by the department over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total past 3.46 million.
The United Kingdom's four nations are currently under various degrees of lockdown measures as ministers look to curb the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 strain, which is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier on Tuesday that he would be self-isolating for the next six days after receiving an alert by the National Health Service's Covid-19 contact tracing application.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children more Covid-19 infectious, vaccinate them in time: Wuhan study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outgoing US President Donald Trump pardons 73 people: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Side effects, safety of Covid vaccine: Top UNICEF official answers big questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump wishes bitter rival Joe Biden ‘luck’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As he leaves office, Trump pardons former top strategist Steve Bannon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 British Sikhs charged for street fight with swords and knives in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump likely to pardon Steve Bannon, accused of defrauding donors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Putin marks Orthodox Epiphany with icy dip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis can be new area of cooperation for India, US: Antony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox