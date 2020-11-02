e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK’s Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdown

UK’s Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdown

The United Kingdom, which has the highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe, is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day. Scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 06:40 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that restrictions across England will begin after midnight on Thursday and last until December 2.
Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that restrictions across England will begin after midnight on Thursday and last until December 2.(AP)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday say there is no alternative but to lock down England as lawmakers prepare to vote on measures to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After resisting calls for a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that restrictions across England will begin after midnight on Thursday and last until December 2.

The United Kingdom, which has the highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe, is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day. Scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

“Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave,” Johnson is expected to say, according to his office.

“Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level.”

Britain has reported 46,717 Covid-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with Covid-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

Essential shops, schools, and universities in England will remain open but pubs and restaurants will be shut apart from for takeaways. Outbound international travel will be discouraged except for work and non-essential retail will close.

Lawmakers will vote on these measures on Wednesday and the opposition Labour Party has offered its support.

The rest of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own lockdown policies and enacted tougher health restrictions last month.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove on Sunday said England’s lockdown could be extended beyond December 2 if necessary, but Johnson will tell lawmakers that an extension is not the plan.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of Covid-19 positive person
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of Covid-19 positive person
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In