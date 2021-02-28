UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the idea of giving people vaccine passports or certificates to allow them to enter venues or events might be a way to help the country and its economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Obviously it is a complicated but potentially very relevant question for helping us reopen those parts of our country like mass events," Sunak told BBC television on Sunday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the government would hold a review to consider the scientific, moral, philosophical and ethical questions about using vaccine certificates for people who have received a coronavirus shot, which could help entertainment and hospitality venues reopen.
