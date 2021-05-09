UK to allow entry from 12 ‘green list’ countries, territories starting May 17. Here’s the list

The British government on Friday released new guidance on travel restrictions as the country approaches the third phase of the four-step roadmap out of lockdown. The United Kingdom announced a new “green list” of countries and territories where people will be allowed to travel from May 17 without having to quarantine on their return.

Britain has classified countries in three categories - green, amber and red. The classification is partly based on the Covid-19 situation in those countries and the success of their vaccine rollout. India continues to be on the UK’s red list as it is witnessing a deadly second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Individuals who have been in a country or territory placed on the red list in the last 10 days will be allowed to enter Britain only if they have British or Irish nationality, or have residence rights in the UK but only on the condition of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Others will be refused entry to the UK.

Also Read | Covid-19: Canada closely looking at UK move to place India on ‘red list’

People arriving from amber list countries or territories will have to quarantine at home or at the place of their stay for 10 days. They also have to take a Covid-19 test on or before the second day and on or after the eighth day of their quarantine period.

A dozen countries and territories have been placed on the green list which puts the least number of restrictions on travellers. Those arriving in England from territories on the green list must take a Covid-19 test on or before the second day of their arrival. The traveller won’t need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.

Here’s the UK's green list of countries and territories:

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira)

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha