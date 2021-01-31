UK to launch formal bid to join transpacific trading bloc
The UK will formally request to join an 11-member transpacific trading bloc Monday, with negotiations expected to start later this year.
Since leaving the European Union, Britain has signed bilateral trade agreements of varying depths with seven members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, including Japan, Vietnam and Singapore.
The UK Department for International Trade said it hoped accession to the group would build on these to facilitate easier business travel, eliminate tariffs on British exports such as whisky and cars, and simplify rules of origin so that UK manufacturers can use more components made in member states.
As the first nation that was not a founding member of the group to attempt to join it, Britain is “at the front of the queue,” said Liz Truss, secretary for international trade. She plans to speak to Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister for trade and economic growth, by video call Monday.
The international trade department said it would publish an assessment of the economic benefits of CPTPP membership this spring, despite an earlier promise to release it before the application to allow more time for parliamentary scrutiny.
The 11 current members of CPTPP account for about 13% of global gross domestic product, worth $10.6 trillion, according to New Zealand’s government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl case: US presses Pakistan for ‘accountability’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask order in US; probe in China proceeds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK sees smooth Covid-19 vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: US CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy: Medicines agency cautious on AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab for over 55s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal conspiracy charges for two Proud Boys members in US Capitol riot case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German health minister says country already ordering Covid-19 vaccines for 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 cases trend downward, deaths roughly steady: Virus update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan opposition to oppose amendment by Imran Khan govt on Senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl case: US presses Pakistan for ‘accountability’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran rejects new participants, negotiations on nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalists sought for personal help by the Covid-19 curious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black Lives Matter: All you need to know about Nobel Peace Prize nominee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk plans to use Texas natural gas for his Starships
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox