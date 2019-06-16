UK university honour for forest rights activist Madhu Sarin

Madhu Sarin, a leading Indian figure in the area of forest rights, rural development and gender justice, is to be honoured with a honorary doctorate in civil law by the University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich.

Sarin is among 18 scientists, actors, lawyers and surgeons to be awarded the degrees at the university’s graduation ceremonies in mid-July for their outstanding accomplishments in their field or for exceptional contributions to the community.

Announcing the honorary graduates for 2019, the university said Sarin played a key role as a member of the Campaign for Survival and Dignity in India, which was instrumental in drafting the Forest Rights Act of 2006.

Sarin has also co-authored research with academics at the university’s Development School on topics such as poverty alleviation and natural resource management. She hold a B.Arch degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and a diploma in tropical studies from the Architectural Association in London.

UEA vice-chancellor David Richardson said: “We are fortunate to have a really diverse group of honorary graduates this year, who can list a host of truly exceptional achievements between them.”

The awardees include Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor Bernard Hill, Nobel Prize winning molecular biologist Gregory Paul Winter, singer-actor Camille O’Sullivan, historian Odd Arne Westad and educationist Bernardette Holmes.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 07:34 IST