UK votes again to decide fate, future of Brexit

world

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:53 IST

Millions of Britons trudged to polling booths on Thursday for the third general election in five years that will decide whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson is able to deliver Brexit or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls another referendum on EU membership in 2020.

In the second so-called ‘Brexit election’ after the 2017 edition called by the then Prime Minister, Theresa May, voters in a United Kingdom divided by Brexit are essentially choosing between two options: a hard Brexit (Conservative) and a pro-EU Brexit + socialism (Labour).

As booths opened at 7 am GMT, rare queues were reported from various parts of the country, amid grey weather. Voting was due to end at 10 pm GMT (3.30 am Friday India time), soon to be followed by BBC’s exit poll and results trickling in from 12 midnight (5.30 am Friday India time).

Viewed by many as the ‘most important election in a generation’, queues suggested that voter turnout is likely to be higher than in the 2017 one of 66.4 per cent. A large number of first-time voters have registered to exercise their franchise.

Besides holding another referendum with the option to ‘remain in the EU’, Corbyn has sought to widen the challenge beyond Brexit by promising to renationalise essential services such as railways and water, and pumping in billions of pounds in the health service and education.

Opinion polls have suggested a slender majority for the Conservative party or another hung parliament (the 2017 election also resulted in a hung parliament), making a coalition government a distinct possibility. Both scenarios may further challenge the Brexit process.

Johnson and the Conservative party insist that Labour cannot be trusted with finances, promising to put the ‘great’ back in Britain after leaving the EU by the revised deadline of January 31 by signing free trade deals across the globe, including with India.

Johnson tweeted before voting booths opened: “Today is our chance to get Brexit done. Vote Conservative”. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also took to twitter: “Our country is beautiful and it deserves a government that will take care of it. Today #VoteLabour”.

The majority mark in the 650-member House of Commons is 326, but the real contest between the two main parties is to reach an effective majority, which is smaller than 326, because the speaker and his three deputy speakers do not usually vote in the House.

Also, Sinn Fein, the Northern Ireland-based party, which won seven seats in 2017, traditionally refuses to swear allegiance to Queen Elizabeth; their MPs do not take up their seats in the House, thus further reducing the effective majority mark.