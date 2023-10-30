Ukraine did it: Kremlin blames 'interference' for anti-Israel airport riot

The Kremlin on Monday blamed "external interference" for an anti-Israel riot that closed an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan the previous day. A damaged fence at the airport in Makhachkala. Russian police.(AFP)

The Kremlin announced Putin will gather his top advisers -- including the defence minister and spy chiefs -- later Monday to discuss the "West's attempts to use the events in the Middle East to split Russian society."

Russian police said it had arrested 60 people suspected of violently storming Makhachkala airport, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at the airport on Sunday, charging onto the runway.

The crowd of men tried to surround a plane that had landed from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews.

"Yesterday's events at Makhachkala airport are, to a large extent, the result of external interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Against the backdrop of TV footage showing the horrors of what is happening in the Gaza Strip -- the deaths of people, children, old people, it is very easy for enemies to take advantage of and provoke the situation," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Prominent figures in Dagestan have spoken in support of Palestine and against Israel since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, in the worst-ever attacks in the country's history, with another 239 people taken hostage.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombardment that has killed more than 8,300 people, more than half of them children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

Peskov did not provide further details MOnday on the claims of "external interference", though officials in Dagestan have pointed to Ukraine.

‘Significant damage’

Putin's meeting with his top security chiefs comes over 20 months into his Ukraine campaign, which has plunged Moscow into isolation.

Russia regularly denounces unrest in the country on outside -- usually Western -- interference.

Sunday's anti-Israel riot came four days after Putin gathered religious leaders, saying "inter-religious agreement is the basis of Russian statehood."

A day after the riot, the airport said it had "significant damage" but resumed flights on Monday afternoon.

Flights to and from Tel Aviv will be temporarily redirected to other Russian cities, Russia's federal aviation agency said.

Five people were still in hospital on Monday, Dagestan's health ministry said, including four police officers injured while trying to restore order.

Local authorities said they had identified more than 150 people who took part in the riot.

The mob descended on the airport tarmac after a flight landed from Tel Aviv.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

It was reportedly due to take off again for Moscow later.