Ukraine military says it hit Zalyv plant in port city of Kerch, Crimea

Ukraine military says it hit Zalyv plant in port city of Kerch, Crimea

Reuters |
Nov 05, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented successful strikes on marine and port infrastructure of Zalyv factory in temporarily-occupied Kerch, Ukraine said.

Ukraine's armed forces said they hit marine and port infrastructure at a factory in the port city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday.

Earlier Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said air defence systems had been in action around a Kerch shipyard named after B.E. Butoma. (Reuters/File)
"The evening of Nov. 4 Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented successful strikes on marine and port infrastructure of the 'Zalyv' factory in the temporarily-occupied city of Kerch," the Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram post, giving no further details.

Earlier Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said air defence systems had been in action around a Kerch shipyard named after B.E. Butoma, as the Zalyv shipyard is now known.

"Fragments of downed missiles fell onto territory of one of the dry docks," Aksyonov said in a Telegram post. "There were no casualties."

Reuters was unable to verify details of the statement, nor earlier social media posts, including video, of missile activity and a fire and smoke the posts said was rising from the same location the Ukrainian military referenced.

