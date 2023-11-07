close_game
News / World News / Ukraine says bolstered air defence for winter attacks

Ukraine says bolstered air defence for winter attacks

AFP |
Nov 07, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Kyiv has said it is bolstering defences to protect key infrastructure ahead of winter, fearing a renewed Russian aerial onslaught during the cold months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine had deployed more Western air defence systems, as it braces for a second full winter of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Systematic strikes by Moscow's forces last year targeted Ukraine's energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.

"I received reports on the receipt of ammunition, hardware and equipment over the past day," Zelensky said on social media.

"Additional NASAMS systems from partners have been put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defence before winter," he added.

Zelensky has been calling on Western allies to provide additional arms ahead of winter to fend off feared Russian attacks.

He has also urged Ukraine's allies to provide his military with long range missiles and fighter jets to break an impasse on the front line.

