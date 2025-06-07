Search Search
Ukraine says it shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2025 05:11 PM IST

Ukraine's security agency, the SBU, conducted a large drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft last week.

Ukraine's air forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said.

Russian forces have not yet commented on the matter.(Representative Image/AP)
Russian forces have not yet commented on the matter.(Representative Image/AP)

"This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down," the military said on the Telegram messenger.

Also Read | Russia launches ‘largest attack’ yet on Ukraine, fires 400 drones, 40 missiles

It gave no more details. Russian forces have not yet commented on the matter, while Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Also Read | Russian official takes jibe at US after Trump-Musk spat: ‘Why can't we all just get along?'

Ukraine's security agency, the SBU, conducted a large drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft last week, damaging or destroying tens of Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
