Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.
Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
"I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory," the ministry quoted Solskyi as saying.
He said such a situation could create food problems in areas that are currently not controlled.
Also read: Ukraine warns peace talks with Russia in danger of collapse: 10 points
"There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But farmers in this situation may well say: 'Here are the keys to the tractor - go collect it yourself, if you want'," Solskyi said.
The Kremlin denied Ukraine's allegations, saying it did not know where the information was coming from.
The agriculture ministry said on Friday that six regions in Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion.
Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, but there are no plans to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there.
Also read: Russia was ‘just minutes away’ from capturing Zelensky, close aide says: report
The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, while analysts see output at 41.4 million tonnes this year compared with 86 million tonnes in 2021.
The consultancy APK-Inform said 2022/23 grain exports could total 33.2 million tonnes versus 45.5 million expected for the 2021/22 season that ends in June.
-
Imran Khan hints his 2nd wife was paid by enemies; Reham Khan replies
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has talked about his wives Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan without naming them, as he addressed a convention of PTI workers on Friday in Lahore. He said a character assassination campaign against him will be launched by the Sharif mafia after Eid as it had been done earlier against Benazir Bhutto.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Medicine prices hiked by 40%, second increase in six weeks
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a 40 percent price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines on Saturday as the island nation labours through its worst economic crisis in decades. Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said. In mid-March a 30 percent increase was imposed. Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to import sorely needed essential goods.
-
'Stop hitting...', Elon Musk on US lawmaker's jibe at him on Twitter
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday got involved in a Twitter spat with a US representative after she indirectly slammed Ocasio-Cortez over his 'Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists' tweet. Read: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos said on Elon Musk, Twitter sale and the Chinese govtOcasio-Cortez,the leader of young progressive Democrats having 12.9 million Twitter followers - had responded to Musk saying “I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok”.
-
Covid-19 in China: Beijing tightens restrictions as May Day holidays begin
Shanghai detected no new daily Covid-19 case outside quarantine areas for April 29, a first in weeks, health authorities said on Saturday even as Beijing tightened restrictions across the city on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holidays. The five-day break is usually one of China's busiest travel periods but the country's worst Covid-19 resurgence since the pandemic in early 2020 is more than likely to keep people home.
-
Videoconferencing hinders creativity, study finds
Video conversations lower the generation of creative ideas when compared to in-person meetings, a study said Wednesday, suggesting that workplaces should prioritize brainstorming sessions for the office. Pandemic has altered the nature of office work, resulting in a tremendous increase in videoconferencing that shows no signs of abating as global homeworking grows more established. The results showed that both groups were equally effective when it came to deciding which concept to put forward.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics